Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at DNB Markets

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KHOTF. Pareto Securities cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of KHOTF stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. Kahoot! ASA has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

