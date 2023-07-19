JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $28.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

