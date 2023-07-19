JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,699,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 9,950,857 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $8.34.
JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.
The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
