JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Volume Increase

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,699,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 9,950,857 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $8.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.