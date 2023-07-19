Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.21 million and $280,679.58 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,065.25 or 1.00026031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00840305 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $311,744.31 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

