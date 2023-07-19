iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.42. 142,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,296. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

