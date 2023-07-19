iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,034,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $531.51. The stock had a trading volume of 881,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,266. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.65. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $533.26.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.