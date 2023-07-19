iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,098 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.