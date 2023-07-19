iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 439,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.