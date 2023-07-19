iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 96,657 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 43,698 shares.The stock last traded at $115.09 and had previously closed at $114.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWC. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.