iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Raised by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 3.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after buying an additional 138,271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 603,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,129. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1342 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

