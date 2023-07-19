Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 4%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 66,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.
About Ion Energy
Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of over 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.
