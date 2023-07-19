Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 2,411,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,192,457. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

