Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE: SQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/19/2023 – Block was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/19/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00.
- 7/11/2023 – Block was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/23/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $80.00.
- 6/5/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $90.00 to $85.00.
Block Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SQ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,057,583. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.26 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after buying an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
