Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE: SQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2023 – Block was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/19/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00.

7/11/2023 – Block was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $80.00.

6/5/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $90.00 to $85.00.

Block Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SQ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,057,583. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.26 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,545. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after buying an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

