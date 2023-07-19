Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco QQQ worth $157,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.21. 16,846,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,361,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.88. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.65.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

