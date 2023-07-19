Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.06 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00013595 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $17.06 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00046800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,475,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,025,533 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

