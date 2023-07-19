Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.26 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69). 15,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 89,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of 0.08.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
About Inspiration Healthcare Group
Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.
