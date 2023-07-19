Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 2,322 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $22,848.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 486,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 1,803.67%. Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 403.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

