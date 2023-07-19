Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.88. 4,996,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,924,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

