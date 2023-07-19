Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.69

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.69 and traded as high as C$25.40. Information Services shares last traded at C$25.33, with a volume of 5,883 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISV. CIBC upgraded shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.29. The firm has a market cap of C$477.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of C$49.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 1.7902542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

