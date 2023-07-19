iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $1.22 on Top Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $88.37 million and $10.02 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00004068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,017.66 or 1.00034435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.24699778 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $12,987,517.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

