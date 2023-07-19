Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,748 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,628,000 after buying an additional 236,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.67. The stock had a trading volume of 334,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,975. The firm has a market cap of $245.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

