IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Raised by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $550.00. 116,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,160. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $554.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.56.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

