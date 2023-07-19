holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $13.11 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, holoride has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $126,763.15 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.17 or 0.06362220 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01915058 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,882.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

