Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,960.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,960 ($25.63) and last traded at GBX 1,944 ($25.42), with a volume of 157976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,879.50 ($24.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($27.20) to GBX 2,125 ($27.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($23.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,939.17 ($25.36).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,953.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,847.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,774.76.

Insider Transactions at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($23.80) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,695.61). Company insiders own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

