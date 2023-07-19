Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,960.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,960 ($25.63) and last traded at GBX 1,944 ($25.42), with a volume of 157976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,879.50 ($24.58).
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($27.20) to GBX 2,125 ($27.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($23.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,939.17 ($25.36).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,953.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,847.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,774.76.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
