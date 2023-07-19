Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,104.36

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00016080 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $177.28 million and $5,104.36 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,143.84 or 0.99895488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8443257 USD and is up 12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19,529.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

