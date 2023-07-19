Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average of $201.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

