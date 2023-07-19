Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$145.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million.

A number of research firms have commented on HAYN. Northcoast Research began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haynes International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

Haynes International stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

