Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 29,902 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 145.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $386.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,000,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333,652. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.85 and its 200 day moving average is $329.88.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

