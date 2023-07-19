Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.60. 11,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 98,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.54 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

