Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.91

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.91 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 139.60 ($1.83). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 139.60 ($1.83), with a volume of 2,856,784 shares traded.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 352.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.73.

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a GBX 2.19 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,195.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

In related news, insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £41,700 ($54,524.06). In related news, insider Jim Smith purchased 10,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £15,240 ($19,926.78). Also, insider Caoimhe Giblin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £41,700 ($54,524.06). 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

