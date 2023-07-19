Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $864.32

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 864.32 ($11.30) and traded as low as GBX 804.07 ($10.51). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 805.30 ($10.53), with a volume of 379,807 shares traded.

Grafton Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 817.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 864.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,021.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grafton Group

In other news, insider Paul Hampden Smith purchased 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 787 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,510.17 ($64,736.10). Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

