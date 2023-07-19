Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 340 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS XJH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

