Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 90,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,112. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.