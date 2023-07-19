Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,068 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 126,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 381,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,509. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

