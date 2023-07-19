Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 1,410 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 538,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

