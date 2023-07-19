Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Shares of GFI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 4,468,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
