Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of GFI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 4,468,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,253,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,307,000 after acquiring an additional 184,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,780,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,990,000 after acquiring an additional 470,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

