Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.10

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $23.00. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 171,754 shares.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $774.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,915,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,330 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 264.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 119,640 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.