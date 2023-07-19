Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 42,099 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 376,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Glaukos from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

