Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Shares Up 3.3%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.00. 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the average session volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Glanbia Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.