Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 819,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,940. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Insider Activity

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

