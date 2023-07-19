Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,674,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $858,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,414,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,302,617. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.85 and its 200 day moving average is $329.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

