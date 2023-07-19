Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,121,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.41. The company had a trading volume of 136,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $505.78.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

