Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,666,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,575 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Crown Castle worth $624,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Crown Castle stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.83. 396,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,203. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

