Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 626,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $2,206,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 297,990 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 94,911 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 1,306,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,554,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

