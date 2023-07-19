Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FINGF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

