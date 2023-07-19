Fetch.ai Market Cap Tops $186.16 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $186.16 million and approximately $26.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,155,007 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

