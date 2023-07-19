Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.58

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 10181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Evotec Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

