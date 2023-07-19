Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Eurazeo Price Performance
Shares of EUZOF stock remained flat at $70.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61.
About Eurazeo
