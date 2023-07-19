Ergo Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $85.14 million and approximately $226,145.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,047.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00307571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00825361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00557691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00122362 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,593,173 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

