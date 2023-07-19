Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,723,000 after buying an additional 8,022,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 4,581,323 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,387,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,074,000 after buying an additional 4,220,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,533,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 3,121,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.